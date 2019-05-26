Tipperary Town businesswoman takes a seat for March4Tipp on Tipperary County Council

Tipperary Town businesswoman Annemarie Ryan won a seat for the March4Tipp group on Tipperary County Council in the ninth count at the count centre in Thurles.

Proprietor of the French Quarter cafe in Tipperary Town Annemarie Ryan was the first candidate put forward by the march4Tipp protest group to contest the local elections.

She was elected with Tony Black of Sinn Fein on the .ninth count when they both saw off the challenge of Jacqui Finnan of Fianna Fail in a closely contested battle.

Sinn Feins Martin Browne was the big loser in the electoral battle on the day.

Annmarie Ryan was a long shot earlier in the day as she trailed the two Sinn Fein candidates and Jacqui Finnan throughout the day.

However she made steady gains and the transfer of 407 voted from her March4Tipp colleague Lisa McGrath gave her a spectacular jump