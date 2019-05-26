Tipperary Town businesswoman takes a seat for March4Tipp on Tipperary County Council

Annmarie Ryan who won a council seat for Marfh4Tipp

Tipperary Town businesswoman Annemarie Ryan won a seat for the March4Tipp group  on Tipperary County Council  in the ninth count at the count centre in Thurles.

Proprietor of the French Quarter cafe in Tipperary Town Annemarie Ryan was the first candidate put forward by the march4Tipp protest group to contest the local elections.

She was elected with Tony Black of Sinn Fein on the .ninth count  when they both saw off the challenge of Jacqui Finnan of Fianna Fail  in a closely contested battle.

Sinn Feins Martin Browne was the big loser in the electoral battle on the day.

Annmarie Ryan  was a long shot earlier in the day as she trailed the two Sinn Fein candidates and Jacqui Finnan throughout the day.

However she made steady gains  and the transfer of 407 voted from her March4Tipp colleague Lisa  McGrath gave her a spectacular jump