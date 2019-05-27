Annual academic awards day in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea

On Thursday May 16 Coláiste Phobal Roscrea celebrated its annual academic awards ceremony.

Each year a student receives the overall award for having excelled in each subject area and two students receive certificates.

Mr Flynn, deputy principal called out the recipient’s names and they were presented with their awards by the principal, Mr O’Connor.

There were awards given to senior and junior students. Along with subject awards, there were LCA student of the year, LCVP, senior student of the year, junior student of the year, student council, prefects, Camogie, Hurling, Gaelic football, Soccer, Badminton, entrepreneur, school vocal/choir, Pieta House fundraising concert performers, personal achievement, Athletics, BT Young Scientist, Green Schools, attendance and ETB vocal and music awards presented.

Well done to all students on their achievements and they are a credit to the school. Our thanks to Mr Fitzgerald for co-ordinating the event.

Oral Irish and communications exams

On Thursday, May 16, the sixth year LCA students had their communications oral exam and the fifth and sixth year LCA students had their Irish oral exam.

Gaisce

The silver Gáisce students and teachers were away on Wednesday, May 15-17 along with their teachers. Well done to all on completing their tasks.

School activities

Transition years were away in Belmullet, Co Mayo from Monday, May 13-15. They had a wonderful experience and enjoyed the activities immensely. Thanks to all the teachers who travelled with them.

TY graduation

Transition Year Graduation took place on Thursday, May 16, at 6.30pm. There was a big crowd present including TY students, teachers, parents/guardians and family members. It was a great night to hear about all the activities they experienced during this academic year.