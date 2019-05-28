Passing of Nicky English's father Donie is deeply regretted

There is great sadness in Tipperary today at news of the passing of Donie English, Cullen, Tipperary - father of All-Ireland winning hurler and manager Nicky English.

Donie, husband of the late Maura English, was a businessman in Cullen village and enjoyed the custom of many throughout a life lived to the full. A great conversationalist and a highly regarded GAA man, Donie was widely known and much respected, and was regarded as a great neighbour and community person.

Donie's funeral will arrive to St. Patrick's Church, Cullen this Tuesday evening, at 4pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

He is sadly missed by his loving family, son Nioclás (Nicky), daughters Eilis and Fionnualla, grandchildren Paul, Ruth, Róise, Grace and Alex, sister Bridie, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Owen and Geno, sisters-in-law Essie, Mary and Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.