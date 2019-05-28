Fraudster in Nenagh using bogus credit card to con traders

Gardaí in Nenagh have appealed to shop owners to be vigilant after a suspected fraudster conned a number of businesses in the town.

It involved a series of incidents on Saturday last when a fraudulent credit card was used to purchase goods from a number of shops.

On each occasion, the suspect opted to “tap” the card, and it was only later when the suspect had left that staff discovered that the card was apparently bogus and the businesses sustained losses as a result.

