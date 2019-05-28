Jury continues to deliberate in trial of woman charged with murdering boyfriend in County Tipperary

A jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday morning in the trial of a woman, charged with murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him in the chest.

The mother of two has asked for an acquittal on a number of grounds, including self defence and the possibility that he came towards the knife she was holding during a fight in their Tipperary home.

Inga Ozolina (48), originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Audrius Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea, County Tipperary, on November 20, 2016.

The Central Criminal Court has heard that the 40-year-old father of two died at the scene from a stab wound to his chest.

Caroline Biggs SC, defending, asked the jury to consider three grounds of aquital: that the fatal wound was caused by an accident, that there was justifiable self defence or that there was the lack of the necessary intention.

Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, asked the jury to find the accused guilty of murder. He said that the three knife wounds to Mr Pukas could not constitute an accident. “This was not a situation of self defence either,” he suggested.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens gave the seven men and five women of the jury a third option, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. He said that this could arise if the jury was satisfied that she had acted in excessive self defence.

He sent them out to begin considering their verdict on Friday, and they had spent a almost nine and a half hours deliberating before going home for the evening on Tuesday. They will return to their jury room and their deliberations on Wednesday morning.