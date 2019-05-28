St John the Baptist BNS in Cashel is top of the class - WSE

A whole school evaluation (WSE) of St John the Baptist Boys’ National School in Cashel has found that the quality of leadership and management is of a “very high standard.”

A WSE examines all aspects of the quality of management and leadership in a school, and are regularly carried out on all schools across the state. Inspectors visited St John the Baptist BNS on March 7, and the report was published on May 3.

St John the Baptist is an all-boys mainstream Catholic primary school. Teaching staff consists of an administrative principal, 11 mainstream teachers, eight education support teachers and one teacher who caters for the needs of pupils with autistic spectrum disorders. There are currently 282 boys enrolled in the school.

The main findings are: “the quality of pupil learning outcomes and experiences is very good in general with many pupils attaining to very high levels; scope exists to develop the literacy and numeracy attainment of a number of pupils.

“The overall quality of teaching is very good but planning to meet the needs of pupils with learning difficulties merits review. The quality of assessment is satisfactory; scope exists to refine the manner in which pupil attainment is evaluated, benchmarked and recorded. The quality of support for pupils’ wellbeing is exceptionally high and is a key strength of the school.

“The quality of leadership and management is of a very high standard; the principal, board and parents work collaboratively to ensure that a focus is maintained on high quality provision for the pupils in the school.

“The quality of school self-evaluation (SSE) is very good; action planning for improvement is impacting very positively on pupil learning outcomes and experiences and on teachers’ individual and collective practice.”

