Former Tipperary Fine Gael councillor Louise McLoughlin hasn’t ruled out a return to local politics

Ballinure-based Louise McLoughlin, who lost her seat in the Carrick-on-Suir Electoral Area, hasn't ruled out a return to local politics in the future.

The former Fine Gael councillor said she plans to let the dust settle after her disappointing defeat before making a decision on whether to go for election again.

She plans to stay working in her community in the background and will also stay involved in the Fine Gael organisation.

"I may not be a public representative but I will be still doing my bit of work in the community. There are certain projects I am involved in that I would like to see finished."

Ms McLoughlin, who was chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District for the past year, was the victim of the redrawing of Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Area boundary and its reduction from a six to five-seater. She points out she is based in a geographically peripheral part of the Carrick-on-Suir Area compared to many of her council colleagues in the district.

Boherlahan, which forms half of her home parish, is in the Cashel Tipperary Area.

The loss of key areas in her electoral heartland such as Rosegreen to Clonmel Electoral Area in the boundary change was a big blow. She topped the poll in Rosegreen in the 2014 election securing about 100 votes from the area and believes she would have increased her vote there if it remained in Carrick.

Despite these disadvantages, her first preference vote of 1015 was 97 votes higher than her 2014 poll. She points out several councillors across the county were elected with first preference polls of just 700 or 800 votes.

She said her nine years as a councillor were the best years of her life. "I went into politics in the middle of the recession. It was the toughest time to be a politician trying to get money for roads and other services but I enjoyed it.” She thanked her campaign team, her former council colleagues and council officials for their support and all who voted for her.

"Unfortunately it wasn't my day but who knows what will happen in the future.”