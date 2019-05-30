Queens University planners to study Tipperary town

From June 6 next, planning students from Queens University Belfast (QUB) will visit and study Tipperary town.

This is part of an initiative to invite a fresh independent look at the town, and they plan to engage with residents, businesses, and shoppers in the town. The work of the students will involve an appraisal of the town including: land use and physical conditions surveys; public surveys to establish current perceptions of the health of Tipperary town centre; and pedestrian counts to establish actual town centre visitor numbers.

This analysis will inform policy suggestions and design recommendations for Tipperary town, which will be presented in July 2019 to the Town Centre Forum.

The former Rafferty Travel premises on Bank Place was kindly provided to the students and staff from Queens to provide a drop-in centre, a place where the students and staff from Queens can meet locals to get to know the issues in the town.

Members of the public and business owners are encouraged to visit the drop into the centre to participate and give their views on their experiences in the town centre.

Dr Neil Galway, director of postgraduate studies at QUB, said, “it is an opportunity for an independent look at the town and for local people to have a say in shaping a Report into how to strengthen the town centre into the future, to make it an attractive place to work, live and visit.”

Welcoming QUB students and staff to Tipperary town, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, cathaoirleach of Cashel-Cahir-Tipperary municipal district, said the project was “a positive and a constructive idea, and would provide a fresh look at how Tipperary Town can be enhanced and promoted”.

The Queens University work, “is a first step in a process of bringing key stakeholders together to identify projects and improvements that would create a more vibrant Tipperary town, and it will also link in with the work of the Town Centre Forum and our plans to improve the town over the next three years,” said Shane Kelly, Chair of the Forum.