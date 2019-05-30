Tipperary artisan food & drink producer wins new contract with Aldi

One of Tipperary’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 137 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. Their exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off 6th June.

BeeActiv of Ballyporeen successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. The deal will see BeeActiv’s Irish Blossom Honey available on Aldi’s shelves.

BeeActiv Ltd. was set up in August 2014 by Conan McDonnell BSc and Dr. Michael Geary through their shared passion for beekeeping and a love for nature. The company believes in making high-quality bee products that draw from the natural healing power of plants.

Commenting, Conan McDonnell, co-founder of Beeactiv said, “To have our honey recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before. The support and mentoring offered by the programme has already benefitted our business immensely.”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer. Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products, brand and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme in 2019.

Five of the successful products will now be given the chance to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2018, Ballyhoura Apple Farm (Pure Raw Apple Cider Vinegar), Gran Grans (Lemon Marmalade), Rebel Chilli (Red Rebel Chilli sauce), Velo Coffee (Whole Bean & Ground Coffee) and Lullaby Milk (Lullaby Milk) all won a core listing in all 137 Aldi stores nationwide.

Applicants attended a special Aldi Immersion Day with Bord Bia to pitch their products and meet existing Aldi suppliers. Extensive product sampling followed, and after careful consideration judges selected the 68 exceptional products to take part in the Aldi Special buys event.