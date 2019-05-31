Old comrades are best - Tipperary's Dom and Pat stand shoulder to shoulder 65 years on

It was 1954 when Dom Wixted and Pat Skehan met for the first time as members of the 12th Infantry Battalion in Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick.

Back then Pat was a young Sergeant, in full flight, putting young recruits through their paces.

Towards the end of 1959 the Ely/Templemore Battalion (FCA) changed to the 3rd Artillery Regiment (FCA) and both men found themselves members of the recently formed Unit and are the last of the original P.D.F. Cadre that was present when the Regiment was formed.

Pat was posted to the 16th Heavy Mortar Battery in Thurles as training Sergeant and those who served with the 16th will acknowledge that as an instructor the man from Littleton had few equals.

Changing from Infantry to Artillery looked to be a daunting task. However under Pat's supervision the changeover was made to look seamless.

As a true professional Pat instilled in the gun crews the discipline and level of professionalism which was required during live practice and the 16thbattery was frequently complimented by senior Artillery Officers on the high standards they achieved during live shoots in the Glen of Immal.

When Pat retired from the Army, he was influential in setting up the Thomas McDonagh branch O.N.E. in Thurles and some years later Dom became a member.

In 2004 the Pierse McCan branch O.N.E. was formed in Templemore and following the breakup of the Thurles branch Pat and Dom joined the Templemore branch, and sixty five years on from when they first met they continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as members of Post 18, Irish U.N. Veterans Association, North Tipperary