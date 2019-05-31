Major grow house discovered near Tipperary border

A major grow house was discovered near the Tipperary border as part of an intelligence led operation by Gardai on Friday afternoon.

The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house at Tinarana, Killaloe, Co. Clare earlier today where they uncovered evidence of the production of cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants) with an estimated street value of €900,000 pending analysis.

They were supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

A woman, aged in her early 20's, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.