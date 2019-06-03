Tributes paid to Tipperary road crash victim

A young man who was fatally injured following a road traffic accident on Sunday morning in Tipperary has been described as 'hardworking' and 'genuine.'

Twenty four year old Sean Breen, late of Rossacrow, Annacarty, Tipperary was tragically killed in the early hours of June 2 following a single vehicle collision on the R661 approximately 1km from the village of Dundrum.

Mr Breen, who was well known in GAA and farming circles, was described as a 'hardworking and popular young' man who had time for everyone he met.

"Everyone loved him. The whole community is in shock, trying to come to terms with what happened. He was larger than life and a young man who gave his time to everyone. Everywhere is just numb, just shocked," said Fine Gael councillor John Crosse.

"He was a genuine young lad and a talented GAA player from a well known farming family. It is a terrible tragedy and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," said Fianna Fail councillor Roger Kennedy.

Two friends of the young man, who were also travelling in the 4x4 when the collision occurred, were taken to South Tipperary General Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Sean is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John & Breda, brother Kevin, Sean’s girlfriend Norma, Kevin’s girlfriend Siobhan, uncles Neil and Jimmy, aunts Nora, Genieve, Margaret, Marian, Nonie, Bernie and Stacia, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Tuesday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.