Amneal renews partnership with Cashel Community School for top engineering award

On Wednesday May 22, Cashel Community School and Amneal renewed their partnership with the award for the best fifth year engineering project.

This year’s project required the students to design a station to test the torque of a lever in a dry powder inhaler that are produced by Amneal Pharmaceuticals in Cashel. Students researched the brief, came up with a few ideas before presenting their final idea to two engineers from the company, namely Fiachra O’Leary and past student Niall Fitzgerald.

Amneal kindly provided two prizes; the first for the best presentation which was presented to John Ryan and secondly for the best project which was won by Sarah Moloney.

The engineering department in Cashel Community School is extremely grateful for the support from Amneal over the last two years and hope to grow this partnership further in the future.