Major jobs boost for mid Tipp as plastics recycling company to set up at Bórd na Móna

Littleton and the surrounding areas have received a major jobs boost this week with the announcement that well known Chinese company Sabrina Manufacturing Group are to invest heavily in the former Bórd na Móna plant to establish a plastics recycling unit.



The announcement by former Minister for the Environment, Alan Kelly TD, comes following discussions with Bórd na Móna and their subsidiary AES.



The SMG Group will rent the facility at Littleton while AES will supply plastics material to the Littleton facility for processing .

There will be different strands of recycling at the site and this will grow further over time. The materials recycled will produce plastic pellets for export which are used for further plastic applications as part of a circular economy thereby helping the environment and Ireland's commitments to climate change.

Mr Ma and Deputy Alan Kelly pictured at Leinster House

This investment will create over 40 jobs immediately, 80 jobs within two years and over 100 by the third year, according to Deputy Kelly who told the Tipperary Star that these jobs are very real and will be sustainable into the future.

“'For over a year I have been working in a very detailed way with a number of people to deliver a replacement industry in Littleton following the closure of the Bórd na Móna facility. Given the close relationships I have built up over a number of years with Chinese business people in Ireland, and different investment vehicles, I was asked to help a company called the Sabrina Manufacturing Group (SMG Group) who were looking at investment opportunities.



“This company uses innovative technology in the plastics recycling industry and were looking at potentially coming to Ireland. I asked that they consider coming to Tipperary and in particular Littleton, which I believed had everything they would require in the Bórd na Móna site and also a ready made workforce. I worked on ensuring that they received whatever help and co-operation they needed.



“I look forward to the commissioning of the plant now in July and employment commencing,” Deputy Kelly said.