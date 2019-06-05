Hopes are high that long awaited bypass will rejuvenate Tipperary town

The first step has been taken in developing a long-awaited bypass for Tipperary town, after funding was approved on the weekend for an advisory group.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced initial funding to procure technical advisers to design the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road scheme which would bypass Tipperary town, a goal long campaigned for by local Councillors and lobby groups.

The plans have been welcomed by Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary municipal district Cllr Michael Fitzgerald as a huge boost to the town.

The project will see a public consultation process prior to the initial design, that will then proceed to four phases of design, and developing route options.

It's understood the initial procurement of advisors is being developed by the mid-western Limerick road design office, and the advisors will be appointed by the end of this year. The multi-million euro project is expected to take five years.

Previous plans have faced long delays and set-backs due to cutbacks.

“The money is in place to appoint technical advisers,” said newly re-elected Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, who emphasised that Tipperary Co Council would have a huge input into the development.

“Phase I to IV is planning and design, and the EIS (environmental impact study) report. It's very positive, and from talking to people in the Council they seem to be very excited. It's the first real signal that this is going to happen.”

There have been false dawns in the past, when funding was approved just prior to the recession, but in the end no decision was made on a route by the previous Town Council.

Cllr Fitzgerald believes those lessons have been learned and that the public consultation process now envisaged will see the project through. By the middle of 2020, the proposed routes should be well known, and by “this time next year, we will have a fair idea of the route, the design and what it will incorporate,” said Cllr Fitzgerald. The construction phase will likely create jobs in the town, and boost the local economy.

“I hope it will generate jobs in the town,” said Cllr Fitzgerald. The five-year timeline is “speculative”, and it will be Tipperary Co Council's experts who will be working with the advisors. “It's a great boost for the town, and it's good news for a change,” added Cllr Fitzgerald.

A spokesperson for the TII, responding to the Tipperary Star, stated, “the status of the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction scheme (NDP scheme) is as follows: project appraisal plan approved by Department of Transport Tourism and Sport (DTTaS) on February 6, 2019.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) approval given to Tipperary County Council to proceed with the procurement of technical advisors in May, 2019.

Draft technical advisors tender documents prepared by the TII’s Mid West national roads design office in May 2019. These documents are currently being reviewed by TII and Tipperary County Council.

Tipperary/TII will now progress the technical consultants contact with award anticipated by this Autumn.”

In April last year, the municipal district received news that €25,000 had been allocated, following a motion from Cllr Roger Kennedy.

Mark Byrne, of TII's regulatory unit, then wrote to the local authority: “the proposed N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project, which includes a bypass for Tipperary town, is... amongst a number of major national road schemes that were identified for progression through the pre-appraisal and early planning during 2018.

“In this regard, TII has provided an allocation of €25,000 to Limerick Co Council this year for N24 Cahir to Limerick junction project.”