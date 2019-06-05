Cashel Community School Student Awards Night 2019

The annual student awards ceremony took place in Cashel Community School on Thursday, May 23.

This is one of the highlights of the school calendar and is looked forward to by students, staff parents and guardians alike.

Guest speaker for the evening was past pupil Denise Manton from Rosegreen, class of 1997. Denise obtained a BSc degree in computer applications from CIT and a MSc in technology management from UCC. She is now working as a business development manager for Lero in UL.

Denise spoke of the unique atmosphere of Cashel Community School and of some of her memories of school life.

In total 142 awards were presented over nine different categories on the night: class, full attendance, sport, creative writing, cultural, best Leaving and Junior Certificate results, project work, special awards, and the prestigious Student of the Year.

In total 34 class awards were presented to students from first to sixth year by their year heads. Some 57 students managed to achieve full attendance in the 2018/19 school year. Sixth year student David Barnett achieved full attendance for his entire six years in Cashel Community School.

Seven students obtained creative writing awards in the areas of poetry, short stories and essays. Twenty awards were given out in sport, including basketball, camogie, hurling, Gaelic football, ladies football, soccer and rugby. This category also included the Friends of Cashel Community School GAA Awards which were presented to two students and four scholarships, two from Friends of Cashel Community School GAA and two in soccer. Thirteen students excelled at culture and were presented with awards for art, music, choir and the musical. Three students were presented with awards for project work in the areas of agricultural science, woodwork, technology and craftsmanship.

Sixth year student Andreea Gherasim was the winner of the Gerry Ryan Memorial Award for excellence in art.

The Michael Purcell Memorial Award was presented to third year student Iuliana Zlotesco for her Junior Certificate woodwork project.

Brendan O’Dwyer was presented with the award for Best Leaving Certificate results 2018, having obtained top grades in a broad range of subjects.

Cate Maher obtained the best Junior Certificate results with 10 A grades on a range of subjects including languages, science, history and geography.

Four special awards were presented on the night, for outstanding contribution to GAA, commitment shown to Cycle against Suicide, commitment and dedication shown to self improvement at his studies and, demonstration of and commitment shown to developing school spirit.

The most prestigious award of the night was Student of the Year. By their outstanding display of academic achievements, personal qualities and support for school values, past winners have added to the integrity of this award.

After two rounds of voting Donnacha O’Dwyer from Ardmayle was named as award winner and is a very worthy recipient of this accolade.

Mr John Gallagher, principal, described Donnacha as “a diligent, determined and independent young man with a deep interest in education and who completes everything in a quiet and unassuming manner.”

Donnacha is taking seven higher-level subjects for his Leaving Cert. He is no stranger to the school awards system having previously received a class award and creative writing awards.

Donnacha received a certificate of excellence in TY and completed a number of courses including a first aid course, WIT MiniMed course and ECDL during that year.

He was a member of the school choir who took part in such events as the RTE mass and the 100 year anniversary of the 1916 rising.

Music on the night was provided by the Equal Voice and Senior Boys Choirs under the direction of Ms Liane Bradley who delighted the audience with three varied pieces of music.