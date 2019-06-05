Marketing Student of the Year Award for top Tipperary student at Waterford IT

A County Tipperary student was one of two winners at the annual Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Marketing Student of the Year Awards.

Award recipients were chosen based on their academic results, presentation skills and overall contribution to class.

Clonmel's Chloe Driver (BA in Marketing and Digital Media) was one of the winners at a ceremony in the Granville Hotel, along with Wexford's Aoife McAuliffe (Bachelor of Business - Marketing specialisation).

In his address to the students, head of WIT School of Business Dr Thomas O’Toole stated: “There is a strong emphasis in WIT on developing the students’ digital marketing skills that are essential in the current marketplace."

Chloe and Aoife each spoke individually on acceptance of their awards, paying tribute to family, friends and their marketing lecturers at WIT for their help and support over the past number of years.

Ann and Liam Cusack, proprietors of the Granville Hotel, have sponsored these awards for the past 26 years.