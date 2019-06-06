Judge grants bail to Co. Tipperary man charged with dangerous driving at locations in counties Tipperary and Kilkenny

A Littleton man appeared before Cashel District Court's latest sitting charged with driving dangerously in five locations in counties Kilkenny and Tipperary two weeks ago.

Before the court was Kevin Keane of 2 Ballybeg Caravans, Littleton, who is charged with dangerous driving at Freshford and Urlingford in Co. Kilkenny and Gortnahoe, Ballysloe and Glengoole in Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, May 22.

The court heard Garda evidence that Mr Keane was arrested at Glengoole and detained at Thurles Garda Station and was charged on Thursday, May 23, the morning of the court sitting. Mr Keane made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him.

The gardai consented to bail being granted to Mr Keane with conditions attached.

Judge Finn imposed the following bail conditions; that Keane sign on at Thurles Garda Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; reside at 2 Ballybeg Caravans, Littleton and abide by a nightly curfew between 10pm and 6am.

The Judge rejected a Gardai request that Mr Keane be also directed to stay out of counties Carlow and Kilkenny. He fixed bail at €100 and remanded Mr Keane to appear before Cashel Court again on July 25.