Cannabis herb was for his ‘own personal use’

A Littleton man who was found in possession of cannabis, is to be assessed for his suitability to take part in a restorative justice project.

Garda David Carey was on mobile patrol near the Parnell street car park in Thurles on March 24 this year when he encountered a large number of youths, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Patrick Grace, of 1 Derrynaflan Road, Littleton, was found with a container of suspected cannabis herb, which was subsequently seized. Mr Grace gave the garda a false name and address. “He was highly intoxicated, and swaying,” said Sgt Hanrahan. After being cautioned, Mr Grace said the cannabis was for his own personal use.

“It was a very small amount,” said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Grace was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, giving a false name or address to a garda, and with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be danger to himself and to others. Mr Grace is a fourth year student studying social care, said solicitor Anne Fitzpatrick.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to July 23 next to assess Mr Grace’s suitability to take part in a restorative justice program.