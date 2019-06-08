Tipperary farmers to be hit by land designations changes to ANC

Changes to designation of land under the Areas of Natural Constraint will hit some Tipperary farmers very hard, according to local TD Jackie Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that he had raised the issue with Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

“Previously, the Department identified eligible areas using a range of socio-economic indicators such as family income. Changes brought in from Europe now have lands accessed on the basis of bio-physical factors," he said. “Ultimately, the changes will leave some farms in Tipperary at a disadvantage. Previous qualifying criteria, which would have included many of our farmers, will now exclude them from the scheme.

The Thurles TD said that it was unfair that farmers that invested at much cost in improving disadvantaged lands were not eligible under the scheme. For example, farmers who had land hit by significant flooding are not being considered under the new system. Land that is disadvantaged should qualify.

“I believe the reclassification has not been properly interpreted and I will continue to raise my concerns with the Minister on behalf of the farming community in my constituency,” said Deputy Cahill.