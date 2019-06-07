Co. Tipperary man receives two months suspended jail term for verbally abusing garda in Glengoole

A two months suspended prison sentence and €300 fine have been imposed on a 21 year-old man who verbally abused a garda in Glengoole.

Jamie Morris of 20 Aubrey Road, Glengoole received these penalties at Cashel District Court's latest sitting for being drunk and a danger to himself and others and engaging in threatening and abusive words and behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to committing the offences at Aubrey Road, Glengoole on April 4.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said a garda saw Mr Morris on the footpath in Glengoole at 6.55am on this date and approached him.

Mr Morris was verbally abusive to the garda.

He was unsteady on his feet and there was a strong smell of alcohol from him. He was taken to Thurles Garda Station.

When asked what Mr Morris said to the garda, Sgt. O'Leary recounted that he said he was "not getting arrested by ye f**king c**ts".

She pointed out that Morris had three previous convictions for public order offences imposed at Clonmel and Cashel District Courts.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client apologised for his behaviour and acknowledged he had an alcohol abuse problem.

He was trying to get counselling and deal with his issues.

His client hadn't any work history. He unsuccessfully applied for a number of jobs locally.

Judge Finn said Mr Morris had a history of offending in this district and that was not going to continue.

He imposed the two months jail term, which he suspended for two years, for the offence of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour.

The fine was imposed for the dangerous drunkenness offence.