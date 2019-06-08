Tipperary deaths, Saturday June 8

The late Imelda Cleary, Senior

The death has occurred of Imelda Cleary (Senior) (née McGrath), Gragaugh, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dinny, her sister Mary and brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family. Loving mother to Denis, Thomas, Theresa, Oliver, Noel, Paul, Noelle, Assumpta, Geraldine, Imelda, Caroline, Kathleen, Marie and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her sisters Margaret and Bridget, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Dick, her 25 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Imelda rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Sr. Gabriel Mary Gleeson

The death has occurred of Sr. Gabriel Mary Gleeson, Dartry, Dublin and Clogher, Clonoulty. Missionary Sister of the Holy Rosary, Temple Road, Dublin 6 and on mission in Nigeria and Kenya, died peacefully in the loving care of her community and staff at Temple Rd. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Fr. Louis. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Regina (Presentation Thurles), her sister-in-law Peggy, nieces Norma and Mary, grandnephew Brian Michael, cousins, extended family, her many friends and her Holy Rosary Sisters.

Reposing at Holy Rosary Convent, 48 Temple Rd., Dartry, Dublin 6, from 3.30 pm with Evening Prayer at 4.30pm on Sunday June 9 2019. Funeral Mass on Monday June 10 at 12 noon at the Church of the Holy Name, Upper Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

The late Donal Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Donal Guilfoyle, Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary, June 5 2019. (Predeceased by his mother Nora and sister Joan). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Valerie, sons Daniel, Jason and Conal, grandchildren Shyla and Cillian, daughters-in-law Kelly, Frankie and Maura, father Liam, sister Margaret, brother Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (E91 TK44) on Sunday June 9 from 2pm to 8pm. Service on Monday at 12 noon in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul.

The late Patrick (Patty) McGrath

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patty) McGrath, Castlelough, Portroe, Nenagh, June 7 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una, sons Gerard & Patrick & daughter Olivia, brother Sam, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Ruairi & Eleanor, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in peace.



Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5o'c to 7o'c. Removal to Portroe Church arriving at 7.45o'c. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11o'c followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to friends of Nenagh Hospital. House private please.