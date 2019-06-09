Tipperary deaths, Sunday June 9

The late Paddy McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Paddy Mc Loughlin, Ballybrack, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his wife Molly, his sons Philip and Paric, daughters Mary (Hogan) and Aoife, sister Molly (Flynn), daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, Monday evening from 5oc with Rosary at 8 oc. Removal on Tuesday morning from Tierney's Funeral Home at 11.30, arriving at St. Cronan's Church for funeral Mass at 12 oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mikey (Muscles) McGrath

The death has occurred of Mikey (Muscles) McGrath, 70 Tracey Park, Carrick-on-Suir.



Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10am to St Nicholas’ Church for funeral Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House.

Late Conleth Cowan

The death has occurred of Conleth Cowan, St Finnan's, Ardfinnan. Son of the late Gerry and brother of the late Siobhan he passed away unexpectedly at home. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Frances, brothers Michael, Sean, Eamon and Brendan, sisters Deirdre, Mary and Fionnula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Liam Maher

The death has occurred of Liam Maher, Thornhill, Sligo Town, Sligo / Athlone, Westmeath / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Arcadia, Athlone and Thurles. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, cherished father of Linda, Shane and the late Fergal and Rosario. Adored grandfather of Cian, Katie, Sophie, Conor and David. Sadly missed by his loving family sisters; Marie, Edith and Pauline. Brother; Sean, Son in Law; Fergal, daughter in law; Lorraine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 5.30pm Monday evening with liturgy of prayer at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday at 11.30am in the Nazareth House Chapel, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to S.H.O.U.T c/o Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Pearse Road, Sligo.

House private please

The late James Edward Noonan

The death has occurred of James Edward Noonan, Ballingarry, Roscrea, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, his children Anne Marie, Conor and Brian, his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Stephen and Chris, his sisters Anne, Bernie and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved grandchildren.

Reposing in Sullivan's Funeral Home, Borrisokane Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Patrick's Church, The Pike, Ballingarry E53H771 on Monday morning at 11.15 for Mass at 11.30. Burial in Ballingarry Cemetery. Family flowers only. If desired donations to Milford Hospice.

The late Robert (Bob) Stanley

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Stanley, Bushy Park Nursing's Home and formerly of Monamolin, Gorey Co Wexford, Borrisokane, Tipperary, in his 97th year. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Pearl, sister Flor (Mooney), nieces, nephews.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Monday afternoon from 1 o'clock. Removal to Borrisokane Church of Ireland for service at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh Road Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cara Dog Rescue, Laois.

May they rest in peace.