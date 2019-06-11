Decision on multi-million Euro Semple Stadium development due tomorrow

The decision on a multi-million euro redevelopment of Ardán Ui Cuinneain at Semple Stadium, Thurles is due tomorrow (Wednesday) with Tipperary County Council's planning office set to give the application the go-ahead or otherwise.



The project had been mooted some time ago and after much consultation, drawing up of proposals and finally getting the application off to the planning office, the Thurles Gaelic Sportsground Society Ltd will learn the fate of their proposal when the planning office publishes its decision today.



The Kinane Stand will retain its capacity with most of the work taking place under the structure. A first floor will be included to make optimum use of the space and that space will be transformed into a multi-use area which will include media rooms, gymnasium, physio and changing rooms, kitchen, reception and stores. The project will totally transform the Kinane Stand and change it into a very modern facility which will see Semple Stadium capable of competing for the major Gaelic Games events into the future.



According to the planning application lodged in April, the proposed works include;

(1) Modifications to ground floor comprising removal of identified turnstiles and provision of new exit gate and construction of three service cores providing access to upper floor levels, to include wheelchair accessible turnstiles and separate ground floor store.

(2) The insertion of a new first floor level under the existing stand to provide for gym, physio, changing room, media, function space and bar, kitchen, reception, meeting room, plant, store and associated circulation areas.

(3) The reconfiguration of seating area to provide dedicated VIP and disabled access areas.

(4) The provision of plant, maintenance and fire escape access at roof level.

(5) All associated site works, including elevational changes, associated signage, landscaping and services infrastructure.



Members of Tipperary County GAA Board have been appraised on the proposed development and given regular updates at the monthly meetings and there is great excitement at the prospect of the 'Old Stand' as it is commonly referred to, being totally transformed. Indeed, the concept is regarded as being very forward thinking, utilising already available space to the absolute maximum.