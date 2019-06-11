Cashel library to host Dick Burke art exhibition

Cashel library is hosting a visual arts exhibition showcasing new work by the Inis Artists from Co Clare, and including a son of Cashel, artist Dick Burke.

The Inis Artists members include both professional and highly talented amateur artists based in Clare.

With members’ work covering a wide variety of media across many different styles and themes, this exhibition is a creative mix, offering something of interest for all tastes.

The Inis Artists will exhibit for the month of June and all works are for sale. On this occasion they have decided to make Dick Burke their feature artist, because of his local links.

Dick Burke is a native of Cashel. He would be known locally as Denis.

