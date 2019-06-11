Tipperary youth groups appeal for public support in their quest to win national award

Eight Co. Tipperary youth groups are seeking the public’s help in their quest to win an Irish Cancer Society national youth award for encouraging people to give up smoking.

Young people from Céim Eile Youthreach in Templemore, Clonmel Youth Training Centre, Roscrea Youthreach, Youthreach Cappawhite, Carrick on Suir NYP, Fethard & Killenaule Youth Project, Thurles Youth Project and Tipp Town Youth Project are calling on their local communities to help them win one of the Irish Cancer Society’s X-HALE Youth Awards. There has been a record number of entries from youth groups across Ireland to this year’s awards.

The groups have submitted films encouraging young people not to smoke to the X-HALE Short Film Competition. They are calling on people in Tipperary to show their support by viewing their film online so they can be in the running to win one of the top awards on offer.

Céim Eile Youthreach, Clonmel Youth Training Centre, Roscrea Youthreach, Youthreach Cappawhite, Carrick on Suir NYP, Fethard & Killenaule Youth Project, Thurles Youth Project and Tipp Town Youth Project all have an opportunity to win the public vote by getting the most views of their short film.

They want people in Tipperary to log on to www.cancer.ie/xhale2019 and view their films between now and July 2nd. The groups will also be running a community campaign to drum up local support and the entry with the most views will win the Online Award, which also includes a prize for the youth group.

Sarah Chadwick, Cancer Prevention Officer at the Irish Cancer Society said: “We are absolutely delighted with the entries from Tipperary this year, and with all that the young people have achieved. They have educated themselves about smoking, learned new skills and worked together to create a smoking prevention film that will inform and inspire young people across Ireland and beyond.

“Groups like these in Tipperary are leading the way in the movement towards a tobacco free Ireland and in doing so, improving the health of their local communities. We are now asking everyone in Tipperary to show their support for their local group by watching and sharing the X-HALE 2019 playlist,” Ms Chadwick concluded.

For further information about X-HALE and to watch the entries visit www.cancer.ie/xhale. Follow the X-HALE Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/XHaleYouthAwards and join the X-HALE conversation using the #xhale2019.