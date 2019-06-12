Upset in Cahir as Bruce the goose is victim of hit and run 

The knocking down and killing of one of Cahir Castle’s geese by a car has greatly upset the flock's many fans in the town.

The five-year-old goose called Bruce was struck by a grey car in Cahir Castle Car Park around 9.10pm on Friday, May 31.

The car drove off without stopping, according to eye witnesses, who reported the incident to the gardai.

Independent Cllr Andy Moloney, who helps to feed the flock of geese, was also contacted and arrived at the car park just minutes later and took away Bruce's remains.

He said he hoped it was an accident and "one off" incident. "The goose was named Bruce by a local girl who had taken him under her wing to pardon the pun,” he explained. “This never happened before. People are so protective of the geese. Even the security staff on the doors of local pubs look out for them."

A flock of ducks and farm yard geese were introduced to Cahir Castle grounds about five years ago as part of a wildlife enhancement plan spearheaded by Cahir Tidy Towns, Cahir angling and gun clubs.

Cllr Moloney said the original flock of 31 geese has now grown to 46 and they are hugely popular with tourists and locals.

He is one of the volunteers who feed the geese in the mornings. "We give them porridge and they also eat berries and grapes. We try to discourage people from feeding them bread, which isn't good for them."