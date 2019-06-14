St Ailbe’s pre-school in Cashel has a ‘very warm’ atmosphere - report

St Ailbe’s pre-school displays a “well-structured” learning environment for its children, a new ‘early years’ education inspection has found.

All pre-schools are subject to such inspections, which are used to provide information and feedback in relation to education provision in pre-schools participating in the early childhood care and education (ECCE) programme.

An inspector visited St Ailbe's, located in Hillview, Old Road, Cashel, on September 14, and the report was published on May 27.

St. Ailbe’s Pre-school is a private sessional pre-school setting. It has been established for 26 years and operates from self-contained rooms adjoining a dwelling in Cashel. A small number of children attending have English as an additional language. The owner/lead practitioner, a relief practitioner (covering an absence) and ten children were present on the morning of the inspection.

The key findings of the report are: “the quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development is very good.

“There is a very warm and friendly atmosphere in the setting. The practitioners embody the setting’s caring ethos in their interactions with children and their families. Parents are welcomed into the setting at arrival and departure times.

“The children frequently receive affirming comments that recognise their positive behaviour and learning efforts. There is a well-structured and familiar daily schedule in place. The majority of transitions within the routine are managed effectively and support positive experiences for children.

