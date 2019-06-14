Use Presentation Convent grounds site for new Cashel visitor centre - Wood

A former Cashel Town Councillor has called for a proposed new visitor centre to be located in the grounds of the Presentation Convent.

Tom Wood, who has retired from politics, says he understood that in Martin Mansergh’s time as Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, “there was an agreement in principle that the convent lands would be ideal for a visitor/ interpretive centre for the Rock.”

Mr Wood added: “The focus then moved to putting a new building on the Rock so it never progressed. I have requested the new Cahir/Cashel/Tipperary municipal authority to put this on their agenda as soon as possible.” May's meeting of the municipal district heard detailed discussions of new plans for the Rock from Frank Shalvey, principal officer with the OPW.

Following Mr Shalvey's presentation to the Cashel/Tipperary municipal district meeting, Mr Wood says he has raised the matter again with the relevant parties, County Council, Failte Ireland, and other agencies. “With Failte Ireland’s announcement recently of significant funding for such projects and the fact that the funding is open to public bodies, I hope some progress can be made on the matter and that all relevant parties will get together to facilitate such a development on this appropriate site and at this opportune time,” added Mr Wood.