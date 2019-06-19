Tipperary woman stole two bottles of fake tan lotion

A woman stole fake tan lotion valued at €47 from a Nenagh pharmacy, Nenagh Court was told.

Sara Coleman, 48, of 34 Marian Estate, Newport, pleaded to theft from Ryan’s Pharmacy, Pearse Street, Nenagh, on May 28, 2019.

The court heard that Ms Coleman took two bottles of fake tan before leaving without paying.

The gardaí were called and they met Ms Coleman on Pearse Street. The property was recovered.

Her solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said Ms Coleman was “going through a difficult time”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Coleman €50.