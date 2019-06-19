Learn the traditional craft of basketmaking in Carrick-on-Suir this week

Basketmaker Cathy Hayden will give a three-day willow-weaving workshop in Carrick-on-Suir Library this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 19 to 21.

A willow dome and dream catchers for the library garden will be created at the workshops, which is suitable for adults and children.

Cathy will supply all the materials and instruct in the weaving process. She will be at the Library between 10am and 4pm or 5pm each day. Participants are invited to drop by during those hours but perhaps after 11am on the first day. The workshops are free and all are welcome.

Contact the Library to book your place. Tel: (051) 640591 or email: carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie This event is supported Tipperary Creative Ireland Programme.