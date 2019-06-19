Nenagh hospital injury clinic to stay open during industrial action

Nenagh's injury clinic will remain open from 8am to 8pm this Thursday despite the 24-hour industrial action by support staff.

The unit is for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Services at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital will be affected this on June 20, as a result of industrial action being planned by Siptu. The 24-hour strike is due to take place from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

The HSE said that services will continue as normal at Nenagh hospital, Ennis hospital, and St John’s Hospital, which are not affected by the planned strike by support staff.

While every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact on services, said the HSE in a statement.

Emergency services - including the Emergency Department at UHL and the Maternity Emergency Unit at UMHL - will continue to operate during Thursday’s action.