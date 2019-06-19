Clonmel Park Hotel is sold for €5m 

A fund controlled by Davy has acquired the four-star Clonmel Park Hotel in Co Tipperary for about €5 million.

The Irish Times reports the sale of the hotel based on the grounds of the Poppyfields Shopping Centre on Clonmel's outskirts.

The hotel was put on the market by estate agency JLL on behalf of its previous owner, the Poppyfield Consortium, with a guide price of €4.8 million in late 2017.

The hotels features 99 bedrooms and is run by the Tetrarch Hospitality Group under the terms of a leasehold agreement.

Apart from its accommodation, the Clonmel Park Hotel comprises conference and banqueting facilities, the Wheat bar and bistro, Howard’s restaurant and a large and popular leisure centre and eco spa.

The leisure centre includes a fully-equipped gym, 20m heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, treatment rooms and fitness studios.