HSE must provide mental health services in Carrick-on-Suir’s new Primary Care Centre, says new municipal district chairperson  

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's new chairperson Cllr Imelda Goldsboro has called for the HSE to provide services in Carrick-on-Suir's new Primary Care Centre to help people with mental health problems in the wake of a number of suicides in the district.

The Ballingarry councillor led her elected colleagues and council officials in observing a minute of silence for those who died recently by suicide in the district after being elected chairperson at the Municipal District's annual meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall last Friday.

The minute of silence took place during Cllr Goldsboro's inaugural speech as chairperson, which she used as a platform to call for action from the HSE.

"Over the last number of weeks we have all been impacted by the number of young lives lost in our district and in our county through suicide.

"I know the Council is limited in what it can do but we have a new Primary Care Centre in Carrick-on-Suir, which I know is not full to capacity.

“I am asking here that we write to the HSE immediately and ask it for its help and support and to find out what services it's planning to put in the Primary Care Centre for those with mental health issues and feeling suicidal."

She said these services were urgently required as unfortunately the number of suicides was escalating throughout the Carrick District and county.

Cllr Goldsboro paid tribute to the work of voluntary groups such as Community Suicide Awareness Workers (C-Saw) and Taxi Watch who have saved the lives of many people but they needed to ask the HSE what it was going do to for Carrick-on-Suir town and district to help people suffering from mental health problems.

She said nothing could take away the hurt and devastation suffered by the families and friends of those who died by suicide.

"I want to express support for all those who are currently grieving," she added.

Cllr Goldsboro's comments come in the wake of Clonmel priest Fr Michael Toomey's criticisms last week of the lack of mental health services in South Tipperary.

The curate at SS Peter & Paul's Parish described the closure of St Michael's Psychiatric Unit at South Tipperary General Hospital seven years ago as a "travesty" and called for its re-opening.

Like Cllr Goldboro, Fr Toomey's comments were prompted by his concern at recent suicides in South Tipperary.