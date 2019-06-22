Tipperary man who took drugs had to be hospitalised

A man who had to be hospitalised after taking drugs was later found to be in possession of 100 tablets, Nenagh Court was told.

Jamie Cunningham of 6 Assumpta Park, Roscrea, pleaded to possessing Phenazepam on January 2, 2018.

The court heard that Mr Cunningham had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said there was a concern that Mr Cunningham had taken drugs that had resulted in him being hospitalised.

However, his solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said his client wanted to deal with the case.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Cunningham €150.