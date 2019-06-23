Tipperary drink driver was involved in collision in the afternoon

A driver who was involved in a collision in Nenagh was subsequently found to be over the legal drink driving limit, Nenagh Court was told.

Martin Hogan of 31 Ard Cruidin, Nenagh, pleaded to drink driving and dangerous driving at 4.40pm on Mitchel Street, Nenagh, on June 5, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Hogan crossed the white line and crashed into vehicles.

He was found to have 105mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Mr Hogan has no previous convictions.

His solicitor, Elziabeth McKeever, told the court that her client was in a “different frame of mind now” and had sought help.

She asked for credit for his early plea.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Hogan €200 and disqualified him from driving for three years for drink driving. She fined him €150 and disqualified him from driving for two years for dangerous driving.

Mr Hogan, who was remanded in custody, has other matters before the court on June 26, 2019.