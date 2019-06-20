Father of former Tipperary hurler Eoin Brislane has passed away

The death has been announced of Michael (Mick) Brislane, Ashgrove, Toomevara, father of former Tipperary hurler Eoin Brislane.

Mr Brislane died peacefully at home this Wednesday surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his beloved sisters Olive and Eileen.

Toomevara GAA club said that Mr Brislane was a "true Toomevara club man who wore his heart on his sleeve when conversations turned to hurling. Mick was a huge supporter of the club all his life."

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie and cherished sons PJ, Rory, Seamus, Micheál, Brian, Neil and Eoin; brothers Jim and Jack; sisters Breda, Anne and Marian; grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Ashgrove (E45 RK88) this Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Annameadle graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

House private on Saturday morning.