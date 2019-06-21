Mexican ambassador on visit to Tipperary for manufacturing event

The Mexican ambassaor to Ireland was a visitor to Tipperary where he spoke at a major manufacturing event.

Manufacturing Excellence VII was hosted by MSD at their plant at Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

This event was kindly sponsored by Boston Scientific and County Tipperary Skillnet.

Special uest was the Mexican ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency, Miquel Malfavón.

MSD gave the visitors a guided tour of the facility, gave an overview of their production system and included a visit to the MSD European 3D Printing hub.

John Hayes and Monika Vampolova printed a 3D map of Mexico to recognise the event and this was presented to the ambassador.