Man detained after gardai seize drugs in Clonmel house

Eamon Lacey

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

€15,000 worth of cocaine was seized by gardai from Clonmel at 3pm  today (Friday June 21).

Gardai  assist4d bya drugs dog carried out a search  in  house in the Knocklogfty area. Cocaine with a value of €15,000 was located in the search.A local man in his mid thirties was arrested and is currently detained in Clonmel  station under section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking act. He can be  held initially  for six hours and after that for up to seven days.