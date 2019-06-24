Golden Field Evening re-fixed for Friday after cancellation on Sunday

FIELD EVENING

Due to the cancellation of our Sports and Family Day on Sunday last due to the weather, Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club are delighted to announce that their Festival Field Evening will now go ahead in their GAA Grounds on this Friday evening, June 28 from 6.30 pm.

Auction, cake sale, dog show, bottle bank, dunk tank, face painting, kiddies races, gaa club bric-a-brac stall, ladies football Brick A Brack stall, and lots more to entertain all.

Please support our Festival field evening.