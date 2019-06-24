NEWS
Tipperary man ties the knot in England
A County Tipperary man got married in England on Saturday.
Paul McGrath of Fr Sheehy's, Clogheen, married Sophie Kibble in Bristol. Paul is the son of Kathy and Patsy McGrath.
All in the Clogheen community wish the newly-weds a long, happy and healthy life together.
Tidy Towns
Judging will commence for this year's national Tidy Towns competition this week. "We would ask each and everyone to please tidy outside your homes and businesses and water any flowers that are near your homes," a Clogheen Tidy Towns spokesperson says.
Vee Valley Day Care Centre
Volunteers needed! Call 052-7465477 or contact any member of the staff.
Ballyporeen ICA
Bookings are now being taken for the tour of Leitrim, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath from August 28-31. The highlight of the tour will be a relaxing cruise on the River Shannon. Contact Mary on 086-2034948.
