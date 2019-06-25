Tipperary TD highlights concerns over trespass and rise in drug activity in rural areas

There are serious issues in rural areas regarding trespassing as well as growing concern over drug use, according to Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Commenting following the release of the Report on Community Policing and Rural Crime, he said that fundamental measures needed to be implemented to allow Gardaí to tackle crime effectively.

Deputy Cahill said that he had been highlighting the trespass issue at party level and in the Dáil having been contacted by landowners concerned about increasing crime levels.

“They have highlighted cases whereby groups are going on to their land claiming to be hunting but the landowners are worried that these groups are merely searching for opportunities for criminal activity,” he aid.

The Thurles TD also said that there were growing concerns about an increase in drug activity in both rural and urban areas, with communities extremely worried about the impact that increased drug use and activity will have on their area.

Deputy Cahill said that the report shone a light on the urgent action needed from Government to ensure that the gardaí were trained, equipped and resourced to cope with the challenges they face on a day to day basis.

“Here in Tipperary, the role of community gardaí has been extremely important. They became the link for people whose areas lost a Garda station under the last Fine Gael Government. A number of stations in Tipperary were closed by Fine Gael between 2010 and 2013, including Dundrum, Grangemockler, New Inn, Rearcross and Terryglass,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that a Rural Crime Taskforce within An Garda Síochána would be able to develop specialist knowledge of the sorts of crime that is affecting rural areas and be better able to tackle the criminals involved.

Meanwhile, a public meeting on rural crime in North Tipperary is scheduled to take place in the Community Hall in Toomevara this Wednesday, June 26, ,at 8.30pm.