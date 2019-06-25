Nenagh hospital to operate as normal during industrial action

Nenagh hospital's local injury clinic will operate as normal this Wednesday, June 26, despite the 24-hour industrial action by hospital support workers, according to UL Hospitals Group.

The clinic is open from 8am to 8pm and is for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

ULHG said in a statement this Tuesday that it regretted that the industrial action planned by Siptu will have a significant impact on services for patients.

They advised that patients should attend scheduled outpatient appointments as planned, unless they have been directly advised otherwise by the hospital. However, a significant number of outpatient appointments at UHL and University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Dialysis clinics and oncology and haematology clinics will go ahead as usual on Wednesday at UHL. Antenatal clinics at University Maternity Hospital Limerick will also go ahead.

Significant disruption to elective surgical services in the three affected hospitals (UHL, UMHL and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital) is also unavoidable, they said.

All endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures have been cancelled at UHL. Theatres will continue to operate for emergency cases and for a small number of urgent elective cases.

Patients whose planned surgery or day case procedure is being affected are being contacted directly by the hospital.

Emergency services (including the Emergency Department at UHL and the Maternity Emergency Unit at UMHL) will continue to operate.

The strike is due to begin at 8am on Wednesday and to finish at 8am on Thursday.

The group is working with Siptu on contingency planning and on ensuring essential care is delivered.

However, significant disruption is expected given the scale of the action, which involves essential support staff.

Limited catering services will be provided on Thursday.

"Regrettably many patients will be served soup / sandwiches / salads rather than a full meal service. Special arrangements are in place for patients with specific dietary requirements," said the group.