Man in his 70s arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of 34 year old Marie Tierney in 1984

Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating the murder of 34 year old Marie Tierney in 1984 have this morning, Wednesday June 26 2019 arrested a man in his 70s.

Marie was reported missing on the October 22 1984 having left her home in her car. The car was located later on the October 22 at Newpark, Kilkenny. A comprehensive search was carried out by investigating Gardaí and Marie’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on December 21 1984.

A murder investigation was launched and as a result of a thorough investigation a man in his 70s was this morning arrested in connection with this investigation. The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Late last year Gardai announced that Gardaí from Kilkenny Garda Station were continuing to investigate the murder of Ms Tierney.



At that time they said the body of Ms Tierney had been exhumed that morning, October 31 2018, at Conahy Graveyard, Kilkenny and taken for examination to Waterford University Hospital. "This examination is now complete and the body of Marie Tierney has been re-interred. Gardaí have liaised closely with Marie’s family throughout this process".

Marie Tierney was a 34-year-old married woman with two children aged 12 and 13 at the time she was killed. She resided with her husband and their two children at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

She was reported missing on the October 22 1984 by her husband. She had left their house at Clintstown, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny on the evening of the October 21 1984 at approximately 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate registration number 35-HIP and had not returned.

Investigating Gardaí located the Tierney’s family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later that day October 22 1984. Statements from a number of witnesses put the car abandoned in Newpark at approximately 11pm on the October 21.

Searches were conducted by Gardaí and members of Marie Tierney’s family and friends but Marie could not be located. On December 21 1984 the body of Marie Tierney was located by a male out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny in a ditch.

A post mortem examination was conducted and an investigation commenced.