Tipperary gardaí warn of upsurge in crime in rural areas

The gardaí are warning that there has been an upsurge in crime of rural parts of the Nenagh district, with tools, trailers, quad bikes and other kinds of farming equipment being targeted.

In one of the latest thefts a quad bike was stolen from a farm at Kilboy, Silvermines, in recent days.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating an alleged assault at Pound Street, Newport, on Thursday last.

It is understood that a male was injured in the incident.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There were several incidents of public disorder in the towns of Nenagh and Roscrea over the weekend. A male was arrested for reportedly being intoxicated and abusive at Tyone, Nenagh, last Saturday night. Also on Saturday, two youths were arrested over separate offences at Gleann Glas, Roscrea.

Another male was arrested under the Public Order Act at Kickham St in Nenagh at 1.30am on Saturday. And a man was issued with a fixed charge penalty for being intoxicated at Townspark, Roscrea, at 2.40am on the same night.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Main St, Cloughjordan, shortly before 1am last Thursday.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after gardaí set up a motorway checkpoint outside Nenagh on Friday.

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating a reported incident of criminal damage at the Great National Abbey Court Hotel.

Damage to a room was reported on Monday of last week. Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry into the matter.