Tipperary man cashed fraudulent cheques in Toomevara garage

A man cashed cheques to the value of €680 at a garage in Toomevara, Nenagh Court was told.

Patrick Shoer of 24 St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, pleaded under the Theft and Fraud Act to cashing the cheques at Casey’s Garage, Castlequarter, on March 21, 2019; March 24, 2019, and March 26, 2019.

He also pleaded to handling stolen cheques at Main Street, Toomevara, on March 20, 2019, and with trespass at St Flannan’s Street, Nenagh, on March 21, 2019.

His solicitor, David Peters, said his client had handed in a letter of apology and had also paid compensation of €455.

“He is someone with a drug problem and he would like to continue working with the probation service,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to September for a victim personal statement, compensation and a probation report.