Funeral service today for well-known Tipperary rector George Alexander Knowd

The Funeral Service for the well-known rector Rev George Alexander Knowd (Clonmel and Fethard) will be celebrated at 1.30pm today Wednesday, June 26, at St. John’s Cathedral, Cashel. He will be buried afterwards in St. Canice’s Church, Aghaboe, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Rev Knowd had retired with his wife Gwen to live in Fethard where he was very popular amongs the local community there.

Canon Knowd served the people of Clonmel for many years and held his final service in Old St. Mary’s Church on last Sunday afternoon, 2nd July, 2006 before a packed congregation of appreciative friends. The Clonmel Union of Parishes — Clonmel, Cahir, Fethard, Tullaghmeelan and Inishlounaght — organised the Service of Farewell and Thanksgiving to mark his retirement.

Special guest preacher for the occasion was The Very Reverend Dr. P.J. Knowles, Dean of Cashel, who spoke highly in his praise of the work achieved by George in transforming the restoration work first initiated by Colonel Sidney John Watson (1920-1999). He said the town is losing someone very special and it is very important that Government, County Council and relevant groups carry on the work of George, whose life and ministry we celebrate here today. He went on to also compliment George’s vision in opening Old St. Mary’s to regular art and cultural events.

In reply, Rev Knowd said, he was not alone and mentioned his many colleagues who also worked very hard over the years. He went on to say, It was a work of joy to see what the church has come from nine years ago, to what it is today, and in particular thanked FÁS who have been part of Old St. Mary’s for the past nine years. He said, that without the FÁS employment scheme of up to 15 workers the work could not have been completed. He thanked organist, Mr Earl Moffitt, for his contribution to many events over the years and also thanked everyone for coming.

Rev George A. Knowd has chosen to retire and live in Fethard and what is Clonmel’s loss is our gain. George, we wish you and your wife Gwen, a long and happy retirement here in Fethard. To quote the words of Reverend Dr. P.J. Knowles on the night, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"

His death notice appeared earlier this week...

The death has occurred on Sunday, June 23, of Rev. George Alexander Knowd (Sunhaven), Knockelly Road, Fethard, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of Gwen for 60 years, dearest father of Tanya and Melissa, sadly missed by his sons-in-law George and Alan, sister June and brother Pat, loving grandad to Cherrelle, Stuart, Andrew, Lauren, Emma and Katie, relatives and friends. Funeral Service at 1.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, at St. John’s Cathedral, Cashel, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Canice’s Church, Aghaboe, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.