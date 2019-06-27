Tipperary County Council asked to carry out housing assessment

Tipperary County Council has been asked by Cllr Seamus Morris to carry out a Housing Need Demand Assessment (HNDA) in the Nenagh municipal area.

“The reason I am asking this is to correlate and accurately align future housing requirements for the area as my feeling is that we are at crisis point in our ability to house people with even our emergency accommodation full,” he said.

Cllr Morris said that in the last week, he had to send four families to homeless services in Nenagh as the availability of housing was nil.

“This ties in with my call for a housing conference with all stakeholders being invited to come up with the correct suite of solutions to our housing crisis,” he said.