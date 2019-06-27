Tipperary County Council looking at new park to link the Rock with town centre

Tipperary County Council is pushing ahead with plans to develop a new recreation area and town park in Cashel.

The aim is to link the Rock of Cashel with the town centre.

Over the years, concerns have been raised that many visitors to the iconic rock do not come down into the town centre.

The council recently appointed landscape artists Paul Hogarth and Company, along with other consultants, to explore how to tap into getting tourists to spend more time in Cashel.

An initial plan for a new park was unveiled recently at an information day where the public were invited to give their views on the proposal.

“We wanted to know what people thought of the potential for a town park between the Rock and the town centre,” said Anthony McGuigan of Paul Hogarth.

“There is a green field there and we want to see how we might link the two car parks, the Bishop’s Walk together,” he said.

The proposed site is to the back of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Mr McGuigan pointed out that there had been talk of such a plan for a number of years and now they wanted to see what its potential was.

“This would be a win-win for the town,” said Mr McGuigan.

The proposal has been welcomed by district cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, who said that while it was at the early stages, he welcomed any development that would be positive.

“It is only a proposal at the moment, but when you have the amount of tourists that Cashel gets, you need to keep them in town,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that the public observations would now be examined by the council and they would issue a report on the plan in about three months.