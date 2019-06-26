Hospital support workers striking at South Tipperary General Hospital today

Hospital support staff at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel are among the 10,000 hospital workers on strike today in a dispute over pay.

The 24-hour strike by SIPTU members is taking place at 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities around the country. The hospital support workers taking part in the strike include chefs, laboratory aides, porters and healthcare assistants.They are picketing outside South Tipperary General Hospital throughout today.

Negotiations between SIPTU and Government officials collapsed on Monday.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group, which includes South Tipperary General Hospital, said all patients whose scheduled appointment or procedure are being affected are being contacted by their hospital.

She said all affected patients will be issued with a further appointment/procedure date as soon as possible.

The spokesperson pointed out that in general outpatient appointments are not affected by the industrial action.

She added that the South/South West Hospital Group/HSE apologise to all its patients for the disruption.

Three strikes in a row loom next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday if talks don't resume after today's strike. SIPTU has threatened to ballot staff on strike action at another 20 hospitals.